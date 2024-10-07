Season 2 / Episode #9: Estate Sales Treasure Hunts and Celebrating Fair Trade Month

Our October episode takes an exciting look at estate sales and sustainability! First, we chat with Suzanne Houck of Houck Asset Verification, as she shares her expertise on estate sales, truly incredible stories on unique pieces and how to uncover hidden treasures in our own backyards.

Our second segment features Rachelle Walker from WyndRose Boutique as we explore eco-conscious shopping in her adorable store of gifts, decor, home goods, jewelry and more, and celebrate Fair Trade Month by learning what it means to support artisans both local and global. Whether you're a treasure hunter or an eco-friendly shopper, this episode is full of inspiration. Sit back, relax and let’s explore the treasures that make your house a home!

Thanks again to Suzanne Houck of Houck Asset Verification for her tips and amazing stories on estate sales, and to Rachelle Walker of WyndRose Boutique, our episode sponsor, for sharing more about Fair Trade Month and the unique gifts, decor and more you’ll find in her shop.

Be sure to check out The Roanoker’s 50th anniversary issue, now on newsstands, and subscribe so you never miss an issue or podcast episode, and you can always read more at TheRoanoker.com.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Segment 1 featuring Suzanne Houck of Houck Asset Verification:

Read Dan Smith's Sept/Oct feature on Great Estate Sales HERE.

Learn more about Houck Asset Verification on their website HERE.

Segment 2 featuring WyndRose Boutique owner Rachelle Walker:

Learn more about WyndRose Boutique, including their fair trade initiatives, as well as browse their unique decor, art, gifts and more HERE.

