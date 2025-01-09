Season 3 / Episode #1: Plawking, Playing and Building Community with I(HEART)SE

Season 3 of From Print to Podcast celebrates the incredible stories that make our region shine. In this episode, we dive into a feel-good feature from our Jan/Feb issue that highlights your neighbors doing great things for others, including the volunteers with I(HEART)SE and the Plawkers, two grassroots movements transforming Southeast Roanoke. Through community cleanups, building connections and fostering pride, these efforts are making a lasting impact. Join us as we explore how these initiatives are creating a stronger, more connected community — and how you can get involved.

Thanks again to Sunni Purviance for sharing more about I(HEART)SE, Roanoke Plawkers and for leading the way in good neighbors doing great things for our community!

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Segment 1 featuring Sunni Purviance of I(HEARTSE) and Roanoke Plawkers:

Read our piece on Community Connections, featuring I(HEART)SE, Roanoke Plawkers and more neighbors doing great things for our region, HERE.

Learn more about I(HEART)SE on their website HERE.

Read our 2022 feature on "Plawk the Block" in the early days of plawking HERE.

