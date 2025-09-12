Season 3 / Episode #10: Inside Virginia Tech Football and the NIL Era

Our September episode is all about college sports and the game-changing impact of NIL — Name, Image, and Likeness — on programs like Virginia Tech Football. Joining us is legendary sportswriter Roland Lazenby, whose career has taken him from locker rooms to classrooms to arenas around the world, giving him a unique perspective on the people, culture and strategy behind the games.

We dig into what NIL really means for college programs and what it takes to build a competitive team while keeping culture and player development at the forefront. Roland shares insights from his sit-down with Coach Pry, reflects on the early-season hurdles and shares insights into his decades of coverage in professional leagues like the NBA.

So sit back, relax and get an insider’s look at the changing landscape of athletics — where the game is bigger than the scores and stats, and every player has a story to tell.

A huge thank you to Roland Lazenby for sharing his time, insights and enthusiasm with us. Get the full Sept/Oct cover story, Love in the Time of NIL, and Roland’s exclusive interview with Coach Pry at TheRoanoker.com/VT.

We’ll be back soon with more episodes celebrating the people and stories that make our region shine.

