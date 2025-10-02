Season 3 / Episode #11: Exploring Australia & New Zealand with Martin Travel

Our October episode takes us on an unforgettable journey to the other side of the world — Australia and New Zealand! Joining us is Judy Miron of Martin Travel, who recently experienced both destinations firsthand and now helps clients plan their own bucket list adventures.

From the vibrant cities of Sydney and Auckland to breathtaking natural wonders like the Great Barrier Reef and New Zealand’s iconic landscapes, Judy shares her personal travel stories along with insider tips for making the most of a once-in-a-lifetime trip. We talk about the best times to go, how long to spend in each country, hidden gems, favorite local dishes and even a little film magic — yes, Hobbiton and the Shire for the Lord of the Rings fans out there!

Sit back, relax and inspire your wanderlust as we explore the adventure, culture and beauty of Australia and New Zealand. (Who knows, you might just book your own trip and find yourself seated next to our editor as she heads to the Shire!)

×

_

A huge thank you to Judy Miron of Martin Travel for sharing her experiences and expertise with us. To start planning your own journey, visit MartinTravel.com.

We’ll be back soon with more episodes celebrating the people and stories that make our region shine.

See our video below or on YouTube:

Episode 11 featuring Judy Miron of Martin Travel:

Ready to book your next big adventure? See all that Martin Travel has to offer HERE.

Love what you heard? Don't miss a single episode! Click here to subscribe and listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts from your favorite device!