Season 3 / Episode #12: Shaken & Skilled with Bartender Brittany Browning

In this month’s episode, we’re celebrating one of Roanoke’s greatest passions — great food, great drinks and the people who bring our hospitality scene to life. Joining us is Brittany Browning, your Platinum winner for Best Bartender in Roanoke City in our annual Dining Awards and the cover star of our November/December issue.

Known for her creativity, warmth and the way she makes every guest feel welcome, Brittany brings heart and craft to every shift at Martin’s Downtown. Born with one hand, she’s transformed what others might see as a limitation into a remarkable source of skill, resilience and connection — inspiring patrons, colleagues and anyone lucky enough to watch her work.

Grab your favorite cocktail, settle in and enjoy a conversation about hard work and hospitality that’s equal parts craft, heart and pure Roanoke spirit!

A huge thank you to Brittany Browning for her time and all the ways she makes a positive impact on our area. Read our print cover story interview HERE. And thank YOU for your Dining Awards votes!

We’ll be back soon with more episodes celebrating the people and stories that make our region shine.

See our video below or on YouTube:

Episode 12 featuring Brittany Browning, Nov/Dec Cover Star and Your Platinum Dining Awards Winner for Best Bartender in Roanoke City:

