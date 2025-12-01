Season 3 / Episode #13: On the Record with Beth Macy

In our final episode of Season 3, we’re sitting down with one of Roanoke’s most celebrated storytellers, a writer whose work has amplified voices too often overlooked and whose connection to our region runs deep. Beth Macy, bestselling author of Dopesick (which spurred an Emmy-award-winning Hulu series of the same name), Factory Man, Truevine and most recently Paper Girl, joins us for a conversation about community, storytelling and the power of local journalism.

From her early days at The Roanoke Times to her decades spent chronicling the challenges and triumphs of people across Southwest Virginia, Beth’s work has helped shape the way our region is seen and understood both locally and nationally. And now, with her recent announcement that she’ll be running to represent Virginia’s 6th District in Congress, she’s adding a new chapter to her commitment to this place she’s long called home.

Grab a cup of coffee and settle in for a thoughtful discussion about writing, resilience and the people who inspire Beth’s work — a conversation grounded in craft, heart and the power of local stories that resonate far beyond our community.

A huge thank you to Beth Macy not only for being on our show, but for her time, her insight and her dedication to elevating local stories. Read more about her newest book, Paper Girl, in our upcoming January/February issue of The Roanoker.

We’ll be back next season with more episodes celebrating the people and stories that make our region shine.

Episode 13 featuring best-selling author Beth Macy:

