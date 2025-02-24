Season 3 / Episode #2: Adventures & Hidden Gems with Rockbridge Outdoors

In our second episode of season three of From Print to Podcast, we explore the best outdoor experiences in Rockbridge County, Lexington and Buena Vista, perfect for adventurers of all levels and interests. Hiking, biking, paddling, fishing, camping — you name it, and Rockbridge Outdoors has it! We chat with James Dick, Director of Outdoor Education at Washington & Lee, and Chuck Smith, Lexington City Council member and outdoors enthusiast, as they share their insider knowledge on the top trails, activities and hidden gems in the area. Whether you’re an experienced hiker or just starting to explore, this is your guide to the best outdoor spots in the region.

Thanks to James Dick and Chuck Smith from Rockbridge Outdoors for sharing their insights on the amazing outdoor activities, fun and memories to make in Rockbridge County, Lexington and Buena Vista!

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Segment 1 featuring Rockbridge Outdoors:

Learn more about Rockbridge Outdoors, including the amazing outdoor adventures you'll have with family and friends, HERE.

