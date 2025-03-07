Season 3 / Episode #3: River Cruising in Style with Martin Travel

In our latest episode of From Print to Podcast, we dive into the world of river cruising — a travel experience that blends adventure, luxury and cultural immersion. Whether you’re dreaming of a scenic European voyage or looking to explore a surprising new destination, this episode is your guide to planning the perfect river cruise.

We’re joined by Martin Travel experts and Virtuoso advisors, Missy Sharp and Judy Miron, who share insider tips on choosing the right cruise line, the best time to sail, must-see excursions, and what to expect onboard. From breathtaking landscapes to immersive cultural experiences, they’ll help you navigate the many options available to craft your ideal getaway. Sit back, relax and get ready to set sail on a journey like no other!

A huge thank you to Missy Sharp and Judy Miron from Martin Travel for sharing their expertise on the world of river cruising! From choosing the perfect itinerary to discovering hidden gems along the way, their insights will help you plan an unforgettable journey.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Episode 3 featuring Martin Travel:

Learn more about river cruising with Martin Travel, including the incredible destinations, excursions and onboard experiences waiting for you HERE.

Love what you heard? Don't miss a single episode! Click here to subscribe and listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts from your favorite device!