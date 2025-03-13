Season 3 / Episode #4: Reinventing Style with Alyce Carlin of New'd

In our latest episode of From Print to Podcast, we put on our fanciest shoes and step into the world of fashion, personal style and sustainability. If you're looking to revamp your wardrobe, embrace sustainable fashion or find the best investment pieces thanks to terrific local consignment shops, this episode is your guide to creating a stylish, eco-friendly closet.

We’re joined by Alyce Carlin, the owner of New’d and Newfangled Bride in Salem and our March/April cover star! Alyce shares expert advice on the evolving fashion rules, how to step outside your style comfort zone and how Roanokers are embracing secondhand shopping. Whether you’re new to sustainable fashion or a seasoned pro, her insights will help you make thoughtful, stylish choices. Sit back, relax and embrace the ever-changing world of fashion, where you can reinvent yourself with every outfit!

A huge thank you to Alyce Carlin for sharing her expertise on sustainable fashion and personal style! From the best investment pieces to blending vintage finds with modern trends, her advice will help you revamp your wardrobe in a way that’s both stylish and eco-conscious.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Episode 3 featuring Alyce Carlin of New'd:

Read our feature on "The Best Fashion Investments They Ever Made" HERE.

Read our feature on "The New Rules for Roanoke Fashion" HERE.

(And for men seeking local advice on buying a custom suit, read HERE. On the hunt for a timeless watch that’s as stylish as it is classic? Read our feature HERE!)

