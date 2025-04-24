Season 3 / Episode #5: Spring Into Fun with Roanoke Parks & Rec!

In our latest episode of From Print to Podcast, we grabbed our allergy pills, sunglasses and sense of adventure to head outside and celebrate everything Roanoke’s incredible parks have to offer! Warmer weather means it’s time to hit the trails, explore local parks and fill your calendar with community events — and this episode is your ultimate guide to local outdoor fun.

We’re joined by Ellie Rigby, Event Program Supervisor, and Tim Pohlad-Thomas, Events Coordinator with Roanoke Parks and Recreation. Together, they share a behind-the-scenes look at how they help keep our city active, vibrant and connected through creative events, classes and outdoor programs. From splashy summer festivals to peaceful guided hikes, you’ll hear about the best ways to stay active and enjoy Roanoke’s beautiful green spaces.

A huge thank you to Ellie and Tim for joining us and reminding us why Roanoke is such an incredible place to live, work and play. Whether you’re looking for a fun event, a new hiking trail or a sunny spot for a family picnic, their advice will inspire you to head outdoors and soak up every moment this season.

Check out the episode now — and don’t forget to visit playroanoke.com to see what’s happening next!

See our video below or on YouTube:

Episode 5 featuring Roanoke Parks & Recreation:

Get to know more about Roanoke Parks & Recreation, including amenities, activities, events and more, on their website HERE.

Read our March/April '25 feature on Outdoor Adventures HERE.

Read our March/April '25 feature on the Roanoke Greenways HERE.

Check out Tim's recommendation on this website highlighting hiking tips, tricks and trails HERE.

Love what you heard? Don't miss a single episode! Click here to subscribe and listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts from your favorite device!