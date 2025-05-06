Season 3 / Episode #6: A New Chapter in Public Service with Mayor Joe Cobb

Editor's Note: This interview with Mayor Cobb was recorded in March 2025. As with any conversation about local leadership and community initiatives, some details or developments may have changed since the time of this recording. To stay up to date on city news and initiatives, be sure to visit roanokeva.gov, follow City Council meetings and stay connected with official city resources.

In our May episode of From Print to Podcast, we sit down with Mayor Joe Cobb, fresh off his reader-voted wins as Best Thing to Happen in Roanoke, 2024 and Your Star City Hero of the Year in our annual Best of Roanoke Awards.

We discuss his journey from Vice Mayor to Mayor, the transition into his new role and the community-driven initiatives on his radar for the rest of his term. Mayor Cobb shares his perspective on leadership, civic connection and the responsibility that comes with recognition. Whether you voted for him or are simply curious about where Roanoke is headed next, this episode offers insight into a new chapter for the Star City.

×

_

A huge thank you to Mayor Joe Cobb for sharing his heart, his hopes and his hometown pride with us — and to our listeners for continuing to celebrate all things Roanoke. Be sure to pick up the latest issue of The Roanoker to read more about our Best of Roanoke winners, meet our new city manager, discover the fun you'll have at SML, meet local nonprofit champions and so much more!

See our video below or on YouTube:

Episode 6 featuring Mayor Joe Cobb:

Read our sidebar highlighting this podcast episode in our Best of Roanoke feature HERE.

Read our May/June 2021 story on Joe Cobb as he became City Council Vice Mayor HERE.

Love what you heard? Don't miss a single episode! Click here to subscribe and listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts from your favorite device!