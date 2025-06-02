Season 3 / Episode #7: Behind the Anchor Desk with Logan Sherrill

In our June episode of From Print to Podcast, we welcome Logan Sherrill, beloved WDBJ7 anchor and this year’s platinum winner for Best Television Personality in our annual Best of Roanoke 2025 Awards.

Logan joins us to talk about what this reader-voted recognition means to him, how his openness and authenticity have deepened his connection with viewers and the powerful storytelling behind segments like Hometown Eats and WDBJ7’s investigative journalism. He shares insight into the hard work happening behind the scenes, brags on his wife (a fellow Best Of winner!), opens up about his personal journey, reflects on how Roanoke became home for his family and so much more.

×

_

A huge thank you to Logan for sharing his story and reminding us why The Roanoker's Best Of issue is all about lifting up local, from the familiar faces on our screens to the everyday champions making a difference in our region. Be sure to grab the latest issue of The Roanoker to read more about our Best of Roanoke winners, and tune in for future episodes spotlighting the people, places and stories that make our city shine.

See our video below or on YouTube:

Episode 7 featuring WDBJ7's Logan Sherrill:

Read our sidebar highlighting Logan Sherrill's win HERE.

See our list of Best of Roanoke 2025 Reader Poll Awards winners (including Logan) HERE.

Love what you heard? Don't miss a single episode! Click here to subscribe and listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts from your favorite device!