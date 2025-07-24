Season 3 / Episode #8: Behind the Wheel with Sunshine Tours

In our July episode of From Print to Podcast, we welcome Kendra Flinchum, Chief Operating Officer and Director of Tours at Sunshine Tours, a beloved local business helping travelers explore the country in comfort and style.

Kendra joins us to share how Sunshine Tours has grown from its small beginnings into a thriving tour company known for good old-fashioned hospitality, unforgettable getaways and those iconic motorcoaches you’ve likely spotted on the road. She talks about stepping into leadership after starting from the beginning, gives us a peek behind the scenes of daily operations and shares some of her favorite stories from the road—including what makes these trips so meaningful for excited travelers. We also chat about her own favorite destinations, the Roanoke spirit behind the brand and what incredible adventures lie ahead for Sunshine Tours (hint: ever wanted to visit Iceland?!).

A huge thank you to Kendra and the entire Sunshine Tours team for making travel dreams come true — and for sponsoring this episode! Be sure to pick up the latest issue of The Roanoker to read more about their Best of Roanoke recognition, and stay tuned for more episodes celebrating the people and places that make our region shine.

See our video below or on YouTube:

Episode 8 featuring Kendra Flinchum of Sunshine Tours:

Ready for your next adventure? Book your next amazing trip with Sunshine Tours HERE.

Love what you heard? Don't miss a single episode! Click here to subscribe and listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts from your favorite device!