Season 3 / Episode #9: Finding the Funny with Roanoke Comedy Fest

Our August episode is talking all things stand-up — and how the Roanoke Comedy Fest is putting our city on the comedy map! Joining us are festival producers Johnny Camacho, a Roanoker Mag 40 Under 40 alum and local comedy staple, and Taylor Reschka, a sharp-witted stand-up and regular contributor behind the camera at The Roanoker. Together, they’ve transformed Roanoke Comedy Fest into a multi-day celebration of talent, community and connection — with 2025 shaping up to be its biggest year yet.

We dig into what it really takes to step up to the mic: the nerves, the writing process, the hecklers, the highs and lows — and why they keep coming back for more. Whether you're a longtime fan or curious about trying stand-up yourself, we pull back the curtain on the craft and culture of comedy. They also give us a sneak peek at this year’s stacked lineup, from big-name headliners to all-women brunch shows where the laughs (and mimosas) are flowing. We talk about how the festival got its start, what goes into curating talent and producing a multi-day event and why Roanoke’s comedy scene is one to watch.

So sit back, relax, and prepare for a masterclass in comedy — no two-drink minimum required.

A huge thank you to Johnny, Taylor and the entire Roanoke Comedy Fest crew for keeping the laughs coming and for helping Roanoke find its funny bone — and reminding us all that sometimes the best way to connect is with a well-timed joke.

We’ll be back soon with more episodes celebrating the people and places that make our region shine.

See our video below or on YouTube:

Episode 9 featuring Johnny Camacho and Taylor Reschka of Roanoke Comedy Fest:

Ready for a weekend full of laughs? Snag your tickets and see the full lineup of comedians, workshops and more at Roanoke Comedy Fest HERE.

