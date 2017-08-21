2017 Holiday Season at Berglund Center Announced

FA LA LA LA LA THE 2017 HOLIDAY SEASON AT BERGLUND CENTER IS TRIMMED WITH EXCITEMENT AND CHEER!

With only 18 weeks until Christmas Day, Berglund Center announces a holiday lineup with a variety of events sure to please the entire family…even the Grinch. All tickets, which will be available on various days (see below), can be purchased at Berglund Center Box Office, HomeTownBankTix.com, or by phone at 1-877-HTB-TIXNow.

Martina McBride – Joy of Christmas Tour

December 22, 2017 | 8:00pm

Multiple Grammy® nominee Martina McBride has sold over 18 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits. In February 2016, she released her first single, “Reckless,” the title track from her new album which is now available. McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and three Academy of Country Music’s Top Female Vocalist. Martina has been awarded 14 Gold Records, nine Platinum Honors, three Double Platinum Records, and two Triple Platinum Awards.

Tickets on sale 8/25/17 at 10:00am ($49, $59, and $69)

Jim Brickman – A Joyful Christmas

December 20, 2017 | 7:30pm

Be part of the holiday concert tradition of the season with Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman as he celebrates A Joyful Christmas at Berglund Center. Jim Brickman delivers the sound and spirit of the season with carols, classics, and original songs on his 21st holiday tour. Holiday music brings yuletide memories to life as Brickman helps you escape from the holiday hustle-bustle and keeps your days merry and bright. Bring your family, friends, or that special someone and make Jim Brickman your new holiday tradition. Celebrate the faith, love, and togetherness that we value most this time of year and share in the celebration of A Joyful Christmas.

Tickets on sale 9/8/17 at 10:00am ($34, $44, $54, and $79)

Sing: An Irish Christmas with Keith & Kristyn Getty

December 19, 2017 | 7:00pm

Keith and Kristyn Getty occupy a unique space in the world of music today as preeminent modern hymn writers. Hailing from Northern Ireland, they have reinvented the traditional hymn form, creating a catalogue of songs teaching Christian doctrine and crossing the genres of traditional, classical, folk and contemporary composition sung the world over. The Gettys’ Irish Christmas show, touring annually since 2011, is built around their own Christmas music catalog and their love for historic carols. The tour, playing to some 60,000 people in 2015, has seen annual sold out performances at Carnegie Hall along with performances at many of the top concert venues in the US, including the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, and Atlanta’s Fox Theatre.

Tickets on sale 9/5/17 at 10:00am ($32, $42, $62, $67, and $72)

The Nutcracker – Southwest Virginia Ballet

December 9, 2017, 2pm & 7pm

December 10, 2017, 3pm

The Nutcracker’s beautiful music, lush scenery, and lavish costumes perfectly complement E.T.A. Hoffmann’s timeless story. Patrons of all ages will have their imaginations sparked as a Christmas tree grows to huge proportions, mice and soldiers battle, and snowflakes whirl through falling snow. Children will especially enjoy seeing candies and sweets from exotic lands come to life, and they will adore the gigantic Mother Ginger as she plays with her many gingerbread children. SVB's annual production of the Nutcracker is a Roanoke holiday tradition. Featuring a cast of 150 performers that represent over 15 dance schools from the Roanoke Valley and beyond, the ballet continues to delight audiences of all ages year after year.

Choreography: Pedro Szalay after Terri Post & Elie Lazar

Music: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Adapted from the story: "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" by E. T. A. Hoffmann History

For more information on the Southwest Virginia Ballet please visit: http://www.svballet.org/

Tickets on sale now ($20, $27, $43, $46, Kids: $15, $20, $25)

WWE LIVE HOLIDAY TOUR

November 26, 2017 | 7:00pm

The WWE LIVE Holiday Tour returns to Berglund Center on Sunday, November 26, 2017. See all your favorite WWE Superstars in action including United States Champion AJ Styles, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and many more!* (event card is subject to change). Tickets start at just $17.

Tickets on sale 8/25/17 at 10:00am ($17, $27, $37, $57, $77, $102)

ELF The Musical

November 11, 2017 | 2pm & 7:30pm

ELF The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

Tickets on sale 9/15/17 at 10:00am ($37, $49.50, $69.50)

