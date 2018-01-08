A Human Problem, Not a Dog Problem

Welcome to the 16th post in our Dog Training blog series. This ongoing series features guest posts by local professional dog trainers and highlights some of the big questions they address to their clients. Today's post was written by Adam Miller of Big Dog Canine Behavioral Dog Training.

The following is a wonderful article that I came across a few months ago that had such terrific information and insight that I felt that I must share this with my readers. This article was written by Kimberly Artley, who is the owner of PackFit located in Lorton, Virginia. I hope you find the article as interesting and eye opening as I did…enjoy!

There’s a massive problem going on in the world right now (well, one of many), especially in the US of A, and our dogs are paying the ultimate price for it.

The number one reason cited for dogs getting turned into shelters (usually around age one) is “behavioral issues.” Issues that could have easily offset and prevented had there been a different level of commitment, ownership and responsibility.

We don’t have a dog problem, we have a human problem.

This problem we face is not of the dog’s doing. Allow me to expand on this.

There’s a big difference between “trait” and “behavior.” Traits are characteristics and qualities we are born with and are genetically determined. Behaviors are conditioned responses. The main difference is one can be changed, and one cannot. Can you guess which one?

There are very, very, very few of us born imbalanced, unstable, or with the intent to kill or cause harm (trait). We come into the world pure, and filled with joy, love, curiosity, trust, openness and wonder. As we grow, we take in information from our surroundings; from everything and everyone around us: our parents, peers, the outside world, educators, social media, etc. We start to form an identity. A self and world concept. A filter through which all information starts to pass through, and which we then label, categorize, judge and respond (behavior). And this is not far off from dogs.

There are two more shades to this: 1) We’re over-loving our dogs to the point of instability, imbalance and insecurity (no structure, no rules, no disagreeing with poor choices, states of mind or behaviors… while gaining all the soft stuff), and 2) We’re not loving our dogs enough (keeping them in isolation, crating them for hours upon hours, not including them in our day-to-days, little to no engagement, etc.)

Redefining Love

We’ve got to redefine what “love” means when it comes to our dogs. “Love” is showing up. Every day. Honoring their needs…and meeting them. Advocating for them. Leading them through this far-from-instinctual world they’re living in with us. Helping them connect those necessary dots, teaching, and equipping them with what they need to be their best version of self. While we’re not their “parents,” the concept is the same.

We often get a dog to fill our own emotional needs and “make us feel okay," without giving a second thought as to what the dog needs to feel okay…at ease, balanced, healthy and at peace. It becomes a very one-sided dynamic, the dog usually ending up with the short end of the stick.

Dogs aren’t born understanding the difference between (what we consider to be) appropriate vs. inappropriate, polite vs. impolite and respectful vs. disrespectful behavior. The onus falls upon us to teach them this; but we can’t teach, lead or guide without first understanding how to communicate effectively.

Communication

We’ve got a huge communication gap between people and their dogs. After all, we’re two different species of animal (primates and canines), and not many people are investing their time and energy into learning how to do this.

Humans’ primary manner of communication comes in the form of verbal language. Dogs, on the other hand, communicate mainly via body language, followed by vocalization and energy. When humans try to (verbally) communicate with dogs, and dogs “just aren’t getting it,” many will get frustrated, impatient, give up and write the dog off as “stupid” or “hard-headed.” But it’s just like another human speaking to us in a different dialect. We’ve got to show, guide, develop association and subscribe meaning to any words we’re expecting them to understand, and also learn their language so we can get our point across.

Instinctual Needs

Aside from a communication barrier, endless confusion, and over- and under-loving our dogs, behavioral issues arise from one of more of their instinctual needs as dogs not being met, not being fulfilled, and not being provided for. This, in turn, gives rise to stress, frustration, insecurity, discomfort, fear, anxiety, boredom, etc. which are the seedlings to (outside of health and medical) the mis- and ill behaviors we’re commonly dealing with.

Behavior is a manner of expression, and is the external manifestation of an underlying driving force. Always. So, when we start to see expressions such as excessive or neurotic: digging, barking, whining, jumping, tail-chasing, etc., even: aggression, leash reactivity, bullying and so on, we can always trace it back to one or more of their needs not being met and provided for by us.

We brought dogs into our homes, it’s our responsibility to give them what they need to understand their place in this world, feel secure, safe and comfortable and what they need to reach and maintain a calm, balanced state of mind. Structure. Rules and boundaries. Leadership. Discipline. Exercise. Mental engagement. Socialization (it’s not what many think). And so on.

Some may think hiring a trainer may fix or resolve the problem. The common mindset is “the dog needs training,” “the dog needs to be fixed,” “the dog has the problem;" and it couldn’t be farther than the truth. We live in a culture where we think throwing money at an issue or getting someone else to deal with it will make it go away. We think dumping the dog is a solution, or even getting a new one. Problems never go away until they are addressed.

Humans conditioned the very behaviors they’re seeing (most of the time, it’s unknowingly), so until the human the dog lives with changes his or her behavior, the dog will never change theirs.

We don’t have a dog problem, we have a human problem.

Dogs are being labeled, judged and sentenced to death due to our lack of understanding, accountability, responsibility and commitment. They’re being disregarded and discarded, their worlds turned upside down, and are even paying the ultimate price with their life…due to us not upholding our end of the deal. If we want to see a change in our dogs, we must change first.

I hope you enjoyed this article as much as I did and that you gained some great insight and knowledge concerning dog ownership and psychology. As always, stay calm and confident and keep being the leader that your dog needs and deserves.

This post was written by Adam Miller of Big Dog Canine Behavioral Training.