Alison Krauss Returns to Roanoke

× Expand Berglund Center

ALISON KRAUSS RETURNS TO BERGLUND CENTER FRESH OFF THE RELEASE OF HER NEWEST ALBUM, WINDY CITY.

This morning, Alison Krauss announced her extensive 55-date tour which will begin on May 16th in Tulsa, OK. The tour will find the accomplished bluegrass-country singer and musician performing headlining dates in cities including Memphis, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Austin, New Orleans, & ROANOKE. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 6 at 10 AM and will be available at HomeTownBankTix.com, at the venue Box Office, and by phone at 1-877-HTB-TIXNow.

Windy City, her latest solo album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums and Top Bluegrass Albums charts and received two Grammy nominations. The album was produced by Buddy Cannon, whose vocal harmonies Krauss grew up listening to and were the soundtrack to her childhood. “Buddy sang harmonies on everything back then,” Krauss says. She also reveals of Cannon, “I don’t do something unless I feel like I’m called to do it. That’s what I felt like, so I honored it. It’s like the same feeling of when you know something is right musically, with a song or a batch of songs – the same feeling, but this was attached to a person instead of a batch of songs.”

Since 1985, Krauss has released 14 albums including five solo, seven with her longtime band and musical collaborators Union Station, and the Robert Plant collaboration Raising Sand, which was certified platinum and won five Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. She’s sold more than 12 million records to date, and her honors include 27 Grammys, nine Country Music Association awards, 14 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards and two Gospel Music Association awards.

Thursday, September 20, 2018

Show time: 8:00pm

Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Tickets: $65, $75, $85, $95

Learn more about purchasing tickets for Alison Krauss at the Berglund Center here.