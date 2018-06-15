Bicycle Friendly, City of Roanoke

× 1 of 5 Expand Jennifer Fenrich × 2 of 5 Expand Jennifer Fenrich × 3 of 5 Expand Jennifer Fenrich × 4 of 5 Expand Jennifer Fenrich × 5 of 5 Expand Jennifer Fenrich Prev Next

Some people take cycling seriously and know the best places to cycle. Others fall into the category of recreational cycling and still discover places to venture. That’s me. I wanted to bike on Roanoke Valley’s Greenway. I discovered that it was not one pathway but several interconnected trails. Beginning on Bridge Street SW, the Roanoke River Greenway is the main vein of the trail system that follows the Roanoke River and connects to the Tinker Creek Greenway near the Town of Vinton. Several other trails may be explored as well with different sights to see. Visit Roanoke Valley Greenways to view maps and locate parking.

What Is a Greenway Anyway?

Basically, it is a green space or scenic trail used for alternative travel or recreational activities. Greenways may look different, depending on their purpose and location. For example, in Sydney, Australia, the 5.8 km “Greenway features bike paths and foreshore walks, cultural and historical sites, cafes, bush care sites, and a range of parks, playgrounds and sporting facilities.” In London, the Jubilee Greenway, completed in 2012, is 60 km long to celebrate the Queen’s reign of sixty years and travels past Buckingham Palace, among other sights. In New York, the High Line was created in 2009 to reuse public space, formerly “a historic freight rail line elevated above the streets of Manhattan’s West Side and is now a public park.”

Greenways started popping up all over the world within the last ten years or so as people became more interested in healthy living, appreciation for the environment, and the need to connect with others (i.e., neighborhoods) or community building.

Early Morning Ride

This morning, I got up early and drove to the trailhead of the Roanoke River Greenway. A bit tricky to find, look carefully for the sign (shown at the beginning of this post), at least for this section of the greenway.

What a beautiful morning! The contrast of morning birds against the background hum of the highway and surrounding industrial area greeted me. It’s a welcoming sight to find green space in a city. It shows the city’s leaders and other concerned citizens’ dedication to protect the community’s resources and to make the valley a great place to live and recreate. The city has several partnerships in this project as evident with the informative signs found along the way. These signs gave clues into the area’s history or provided health tips or displayed public art by Ann Davey Masters.

The City of Roanoke has so much to offer, whether you are a city person or enjoy nature’s beauty. Take time to explore the city. Venturing out by foot or by bicycle, provides a close-up perspective of the area and a chance to connect with neighbors.

Jennifer Fenrich of Shining Readers, LLC is a children’s author and freelance writer. With over fifteen years as a reading teacher, she advocates children’s literacy and helps all children “shine.” Jennifer loves spending time with family, writing, and exploring the outdoors.