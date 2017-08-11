Welcome to the 15th post in our Dog Training blog series. This ongoing series features guest posts by local professional dog trainers and highlights some of the big questions they address to their clients. Today's post was written by Adam Miller of Big Dog Canine Behavioral Dog Training.

× Expand Adam Miller

Being witness to a dog fight can be a frightful and stressful experience – especially if your own dog is involved. Dogs can do some serious damage to each other and the urge to jump in between them can be hard to resist. However, if improper techniques are used to break up a dog fight, there is a good chance you will be injured in the process.

Foremost, never put yourself between two dogs that are fighting. If you physically place your hand (or any part of your body) between the dogs, there is a good chance that you will be bitten. Never assume that your “loving” furry family member will not bite its owner…dogs can get caught up in the heat of battle and bite onto anything that gets within range or is deemed as a threat by the dog. Do not take it personally and understand that your dog’s reaction is a natural behavior.

No matter what technique you employ to stop a dog fight, the number one most important thing is that you stay as calm as possible. Make sure to avoid a lot of screaming or yelling since this will most likely have the opposite effect you intended and can likely intensify the fight. A proper correction sound before a fight ensues can possibly redirect the dogs but timing and intensity is crucial. Remove any children from the area and ask people who are not involved to stand back. It is also best if two people are involved- one person to handle each dog entangled in the fight.

The following are different techniques you can use when breaking up a dog fight. There is no “one” technique that works best for every fight and you need to use your own judgement and experience when deciding which method to apply to the situation. Keep it in mind that most dog fights are not to cause serious harm or damage but are usually two dogs having a dominance dispute. These fights are frequently all “split and teeth” and rarely cause major injury or last very long. Still, it is good to understand some different options at your disposal.

LOUD/DISTRACTING SOUNDS

Banging a noisy object near the dogs or blowing an air horn may be enough to snap the dogs out of it and get them to stop engaging long enough to separate the dogs. This method is less likely to work during an intense dog fight. Yelling or screaming at the dogs may intensify the fight. Loud noises may not be the best way to stop a fight but it is worth a try and tends to be more effective if the sound is loud, sudden and high pitched. You can even try ringing a doorbell, if one is available, to possibly redirect the dogs.

WATER OR SPRAYS

If accessible, use a garden hose to spray water in the face of the dogs (if possible, aim for the nose and eyes of the most aggressive dog). A bucket of water or water bottle can be used as well but this is less likely to end the fight. Viner or citronella spray can be used too but this in usually only effective on fights that are low level in intensity but is still worth a try. I do not recommend using pepper spray or a fire extinguisher as these sprays may aggravate the dogs more and may cause permanent damage to a dog.

OBJECTS

Sometimes, a dog fight can be broken up by placing an object between or on the dogs. Try throwing a heavy blanket over the dogs. This may briefly break the dogs’ focus on each other and help end the incident. You can also place an object like a chair or laundry basket on the dogs which may help in separating them. If you have a board or similar object handy, you can attempt to stick it between the dogs. As with water or sprays, these techniques may not be very effective when attempting to stop a very intense dog fight but they are worth a try.

INTERVENTION

If not done properly, physically intervening has the most potential danger for the human trying to stop the dog fight. Whenever you physically address a dog fight, keep in mind that there is a chance you may be bitten. The most common method is the “wheel-barrow” technique. This works only if there are two people (one for each dog involved) and, if there are multiple dogs involved in the fight, there must be a human for each dog. Each person should slowly maneuver behind the dog that they are handling. At the same time, each person should grab their dog by the hind legs and walk backwards and away from the fight scene. If one dog has another dog on the ground, handle the dominant dog first then grab the other dog when it gets up. Immediately start circling to one side while holding the dog’s legs. This forces the dog to pay attention to staying upright and will follow the circular movement with is front feet. Make sure to keep moving or you will give the dog the opportunity to turn around and possibly bite you. Continue the movement until the dog calms down and you can safely remove or put a leash on the dogs. This method works best if you are not alone.

Note: If you insist on grabbing a dog’s collar, I would recommend grabbing the scruff of the neck instead. This is similar to the method used by a mother dog to handle and calm a young dog. Holding the scruff allows for better control over the mouth thus less chance for a dog bite. Again, I stress that physically addressing a behavior should only be done by a professional or someone with a great deal of experience handling dogs.

Remember to always be composed and self-assured when breaking up a dog fight. Stay focused and always keep your safety in mind. The most successful method for breaking up a dog fight is prevention…defusing the situation before an actual fight begins. Know your dog’s temperament and learn to read your dog’s body language (or calming signals) so you are better able to pick up on the ques your dog demonstrates when starting to become stressed, agitated or irritated.

I strongly recommend taking two dogs for a walk together if you notice any tension between the dogs. A long walk allows for a side to side meeting and gives the dogs ample time to get used to each other plus a chance to bond some through a group activity. Meeting face to face and just standing around (especially on a tense leash with a nervous owner) gives the dogs too many opportunities to intensify or become reactive. Secure the guidance of a professional dog trainer if you are having frequent fights or are not comfortable handling a dog fight. Be the calm and confident leader that your dog wants and needs.

× Expand Adam Miller

