Cafe on Depot Opens in Bedford

Art lovers in search of a tasty meal can now indulge in both the works of talented artists and a gifted chef at Bedford's newest eatery, Cafe on Depot.

Located on W. Depot on the terrace level of the Electric Company Art Gallery in historic Centertown, it opened April 9. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering a generous selection of breakfast, lunch, pastry and beverage items, including sandwiches and salads, as well as a daily hot plate special. The plates are prepared and served home-style, such things as meat loaf, mashed potatoes and green beans, or country style steak with accompaniments and specialty sandwiches.

“The hot plates are very popular and everything is prepared fresh daily,” says Kim Laverty, chef and owner, who has presided over the kitchens of a number of Bedford regional venues for nearly 30 years, including the cafe at Mariners Landing at Smith Mountain Lake, and the Elks National Home. She also has worked as a caterer.

Artists represented in the gallery upstairs—painters, potters, watercolorists, muralists and more showcase their works—available for purchase—in the cafe. The cafe's walls also serve as an ever-changing décor for the enjoyment of diners.

“They've been very supportive,” says Laverty of the artists. “They approached me about opening the cafe. This has always been my love, and it landed in my lap. It's my home away from home and it's only a mile from where I live.”

Located right behind the Bedford County Courthouse, the cafe stays quite busy with patronage from the courts, business people and tourists.

“This is a wonderful, warm, friendly and inviting place,” says Laverty, a Bedford County native who noted the gallery's artists approached her about opening the cafe. The compact, yet inviting place seats 18 people.

The cafe has proven a happy union for both artists and chef, a graduate of Liberty High School in Bedford County, long noted for her homemade chicken salad, which she serves on sandwiches, in salads and sells by the pound.

“Call ahead first for the chicken salad,” says Laverty. “It disappears very fast.”

For more information, call 540-583-5056, or email kimd.laverty@outlook.com.