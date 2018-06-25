Connect with Downshift, the Bike Shop in Downtown Roanoke

× 1 of 3 Expand Jennifer Fenrich × 2 of 3 Expand Jennifer Fenrich × 3 of 3 Expand Jennifer Fenrich Prev Next

Downshift, a unique combination shop of bikes and accessories, coffee, and craft beers, opened last fall on Campbell Street SW. An inviting shop welcomes you with friendly people, who can answer questions about cycling and talk about the wonderful community events they host.

Downshifts’ Goal: to invite people outside and get on their bikes

Venturing out, I was greeted by Valerie, who makes an excellent house mug coffee and is the shop’s “phenomenal flat fixer and beer expert,” working previously for Anheuser-Bush. She told me:

Downshift is the only bike shop downtown

Caters to the everyday cyclist and have regulars who are not cyclists (perhaps they’ll change their minds?)

Hosts various community events such as Shop Ride on Monday nights, yoga on the rooftop or beer tasting evening

Next, I met Kelsey, the general manager, who rode into work on her bike. She became involved in Downshift prior to it becoming a “sustainable brick and mortar store.” I asked how she would describe the business’ first year of operation. “Pretty amazing.” Briefly looking away as if recalling the business’ early days, she replied, “To be part of a business model of community and relationships and create a welcoming space is pretty amazing. Next? To continue the energy.”

I spoke to Steve, the owner, by phone. He explained how they came up with the name Downshift. “We wanted something unique, easy to remember, relevant to biking, and a shift to a more relaxing ride,” referring not only to biking but also a career change.

Why Roanoke? Steve had lived in some phenomenal places. Both he and his partner were looking for a new place to land that would be suitable for her job and his shop idea. They set about interviewing cities. With several criteria in mind such as cost of living, food and beverage companies, the vibe of the city, being near the mountains yet close to the ocean and many recreational opportunities available, they chose Roanoke. Steve said that the officials in Roanoke were fantastic in promoting the city, attracting new businesses and extremely supportive. “Roanoke aspires to be the best mountain city on the East Coast.”

Anything else you would like people to know about Downshift?

Steve: “Our Community Upshift Program.” People donate bikes to Downshift. They are refurbished and then given to people who need transportation. “We’ve given away six bikes but need more applicants for our program. It’s important for people to be able to get to work in a manner they feel safe, comfortable, and reliable.”

Kelsey: “Downshift cares about cycling, knowing their customers’ names, serving high quality products, and giving back to the community such as the Ride for Reading and the Upshift Program.”

Come out on Monday nights at 6 p.m. for Shop Ride. All ages welcome to ride the different greenways in Roanoke and then return to the shop for socializing and refreshments.

Summer Hours:

Monday - Wednesday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday & Friday: 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, closed

Location: 416 Campbell Avenue SW Roanoke, VA

Visit: www.downshiftbikes.com

