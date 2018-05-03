Connect with Roanoke Valley Reads

× 1 of 7 Expand "Wish You Well" by David Baldacci × 2 of 7 Expand "Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet" by Jamie Ford × 3 of 7 Expand "A Lesson Before Dying" by Ernest J. Gaines × 4 of 7 Expand "When Breath Becomes Air" by Paul Kalanithi × 5 of 7 Expand "Factory Man" by Beth Macy × 6 of 7 Expand "Outcasts United" by Warren St. John × 7 of 7 Expand "The Submission" by Amy Waldman Prev Next

How would you like to be part of a local, literary “tribe” who reads fascinating titles such as these?

Roanoke Valley Reads invites everyone to read the same book at the same time each year, featuring a special literary event, such as an author appearance. Picture it as a “city-wide book club” where everyone you know reads and talks about the same book, only on a much larger scale.

Originally part of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read, Roanoke decided to venture on its own and renamed the literary initiative as Roanoke Valley Reads. When asked about the separation, Douglas Jackson of Book City Roanoke, this year’s organizer stated, “the decision to call the literary event, Roanoke Valley Reads, enabled organizers more freedom in book choice and a stream-lined process of the literary initiative.” Both NEA Big Read and Roanoke Valley Reads strive to share the love of reading and open conversations that surround great books.

Why read? Reading fiction takes you on a journey without ever leaving your comfy chair and cup of tea (or freshly, brewed coffee); the permission to escape life for a while, meeting new people and places. Reading non-fiction satisfies our curiosity of the world we live in; extends what we already know or inspires us to move forward. (Don’t you just love biographies?) Whatever you choose, the sharing with family and friends is the best part of the literary experience. Why not pass this on to the next tech-savvy generation?

The book choice for 2018 has yet to be unveiled. However, looking over the past titles pictured above, Roanoke valley-wide readers will not be disappointed. Stay tuned. Check in with local book stores, libraries, and The Roanoker Connect to find out about forthcoming information and events.

Finally, as Book City Roanoke says, “Let’s talk about how we can boost our bookish vibe, increase connectivity, and collectively promote Roanoke’s literary scene.” Roanoke Valley Reads achieves that goal and much more.