Connect with the Catawba Valley Farmers’ Market

Did you know? The crossroads of Fincastle, Salem, and Blacksburg lie at Catawba Valley. Set outside the Catawba Center, a refurbished brick school building, the Catawba Valley Farmers’ Market bursts with activity on opening day. Music by Guitars for Vets fills the air with Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door. Freshly made strawberry scones are still warm to the touch. Smiling women in bonnets greet customers amidst their overflowing baskets of flowers.

Ann Harrell, the Market Manager since 2016, met me as I entered the market area. A welcoming smile and eager to show off the new banner hung at the top of the pavilion, she had time to chat. I arrived just as they opened. Since it was opening day, complimentary grown plants and sustainable grocery bags were given to each visitor. I learned that there were twelve vendors present for the day. One couple, Frankie and Louise Garman, are in their eighties and have lived in the Catawba Valley all their lives. They raise grass-fed beef and sell country ham and sausage. The farm, called Walnut Hill Farm has been a working farm since 1947. Another vendor, Hall’s Gardens, sells produce, fruit, pickles, and goat milk soap. Steve Hall’s mother was a principal at the Catawba School, prior to 1960. Roots run deep in Catawba Valley.

Walking and stopping at each booth to appreciate vendors’ wares and say hello, I saw homemade baked goods, various flowers and vegetables, native wildflowers, shrubs and trees, beef, and pickles. Being a cookie monster, I purchased a humongous chocolate chip cookie for the ride home from the “Cookie Lady” and strawberry scones. Her real name is Meg Hibbert and she works hard to provide baked goods using seasonal produce when possible. She gave me a sticker with ingredients listed, including “… baking powder – and love.” Her table sits to the market entrance’s right with the picturesque Catawba Valley as a backdrop. Later I concluded that her strawberry scone tasted like a cross between the filling of strawberry pie and the lightness of strawberry shortcake – pure heaven!

My last stop was McKeever Pottery. Rebecca McKeever, a local artist and retired art teacher from Salem, also illustrated the book Granny Camp. This picture book resonates with the area of white houses and tin roofs. Her family really did call Grandma’s house, Granny Camp. I won’t spoil the story. You’ll have to stop by the market to get “yourself a book.”

As I left this vibrant, small yet welcoming market, more people streamed in despite the gathering dark clouds on the mountains that promised torrential rains. A visit definitely leaves you smiling and with difficulty juggling your purchases.

Come on down and experience a taste of local quality and freshness!

Hours: 3:30 – 6:30 on Thursdays, Mid-May – October

The 3rd Thursdays from May – September feature more crafters

Location: 4965 Catawba Creek Road, Catawba, VA

Sign Up: catawbafarmersmarket@outlook.com to receive their newsletter sent out early in the week, prior to market day, to hear about available produce and news/events for the day

Learn more about Guitars for Vets, and the healing power of music for vets afflicted with PTSD.

Jennifer Fenrich of Shining Readers, LLC is a children’s author and freelance writer. With over fifteen years as a reading teacher, she advocates children’s literacy and helps all children “shine.” Jennifer loves spending time with family, writing, and exploring the outdoors.