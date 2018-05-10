Connect with the Farmers Market

× 1 of 3 Expand Jennifer Fenrich × 2 of 3 Expand Jennifer Fenrich Dana James, Stained & Fused Art Glass × 3 of 3 Expand Jennifer Fenrich Martin Farm’s Produce Prev Next

Did you know? The longest-running, open-air market in Virginia lies in our own backyard, officially called the Historic Roanoke City Market. Vendors or “hucksters,” as they were affectionately known in 1882, serve the Roanoke Valley region with a variety of fresh produce, plants, and crafts, seven days a week.

Gaze upon the neatly lined vegetables, alternating in colors, from Martin Farms, the oldest vendor on the market square. Talking with Kim Martin by phone, I asked how they felt about being the oldest vendor and how the market had changed over the years.

“The Martin family has a rich history. It’s hard work but we enjoy it. The biggest change is in customer dynamics. People are searching for more local produce; looking for a grower they can trust. There’s a focus on quality and freshness.”

Off to milk the cows, she hung up saying, “There are fewer farmers [at the market] but they are good people–hard workers that you can trust. Farmers are just becoming fewer and farther between.”

Shopping early in the morning has its benefits: Check out produce with ease and converse with vendors eager to share their wares and answer questions. Festive hanging pots and sweet-smelling strawberries greet the senses. Stars and colored glass décor hang, sparkling in the morning sun by local artist, Dana James from Stained & Fused Art Glass. The aromas of coffee and baked goods waffle through the air, from adjacent shops, tease you to browse and stay awhile.

Later I caught up with Eric Pendleton, the market manager for Downtown Roanoke, Inc. I asked about programs regarding surplus produce and local restaurants supporting vendors. Currently, farmers independently handle surplus produce while many local restaurants source from them. Our conversation ended with, “Fridays are vibrant, especially as the season progresses. Saturday is not the only day to shop and there is plenty of parking.”

Come on down and experience a taste of local quality and freshness!

Hours:

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

7 days a week except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Location: Market Square SE, Roanoke, VA

Availability Calendar: Check out seasonal produce

Visit: The market’s website for more information and upcoming events