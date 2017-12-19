Donate to the 5 Points Music Foundation

Happy holidays from The Roanoker magazine and LeisureMedia360!

It's the "season of giving," and it is in that spirit that I am pleased to announce our office staff is partnering with the 5 Points Music Foundation to support a cause that is very near and dear to me personally - the power of sound.

As the brother of a loved one who has lived with 80 percent hearing loss his entire life, I know firsthand how valuable the gift of sound can be. That's why when I learned of the great work 5 Points Music Foundation is doing right here in Roanoke through their Subpack program I knew we had to get involved.

Now, with your support, we hope to donate TWO of these life-changing devices to the 5 Points Music Foundation.

For the last few years our small staff of less than 30 full and part-time employees has taken up a collection of voluntary weekly contributions to donate back to charitable causes in the community. Recipients of these donations in the past have included The Roanoke Valley SPCA and Family Promise of Greater Roanoke.

This year it's the 5 Points Music Foundation's turn.

Here's How You Can Help:

Starting now through the end of December, The Roanoker and LeisureMedia360 will match every dollar donated to the 5 Points Music Foundation using the link below, up to $500.

We hope you will join us in supporting this worthwhile cause.

With deepest appreciation for your readership and support - and on behalf of everyone here at The Roanoker and LeisureMedia360 - I once again wish you the happiest of holidays.

Sincerely,

Steve Beyer

President, LeisureMedia360 / The Roanoker magazine

5 Points Music Foundation

LIVE MUSIC VENUE - MUSIC THERAPY - MUSIC EDUCATION - HEARING LOSS ADVOCACY

About the 5 Points Music Foundation and Subpac Program:

As part of our mission, we seek to create full access concert experiences for those suffering from hearing loss and deafness. While traditional means might include using ASL interpreters or preferential seating by the speakers, we aim to explore the ways that music is not just heard, but felt and seen as well. One of the ways we do this is through our Subpac program. Subpac Tactile Bass Systems wirelessly connect to our PA system and transfer low frequencies directly to the body and provide our audiences with a new physical dimension to the music experience, allowing them to feel the power of sound in a way they they never have before.

We offer these as an ADA accommodation for those suffering from hearing loss, which consists of nearly 37.5 million adults in the US. We aim to see this service provided at venues far and wide, much in the same way wheelchair access is provided for the roughly 1.7 million people in the US in a wheelchair.

Your support of 5 Points Music Foundation through our partnership with Leisure Media and The Roanoker magazine will go towards expanding this program so that we can introduce other venues, concert halls, and festivals access to the Subpac program, while serving as a broader platform for promoting Sound Friendly Venue concepts. We have already formed agreements with other venues like the Harvester Performance Center to provide Subpacs for some of their events and we are working to establish more similar partnerships.

As a 501c3 non-profit organization, your tax deductible contribution will allow us to continue our mission to pursue, celebrate, and embrace the power of sound in all its glory. Additional funding goes to support our music therapy program, which offers free music therapy to children ages 3-8 in both group and individual settings. We have so much more to come and are so grateful for the support of our broader community. Thank you for making our mission attainable.

Sincerely,

Tyler Godsey

Director/Founder

5 Points Music Foundation

The Roanoker / LeisureMedia360 will match every dollar donated, up to $500.