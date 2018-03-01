Duck Donuts Opens in Roanoke

× 1 of 16 Expand Julianne Rainone On the left, a cinnamon sugar with raspberry drizzle and a blueberry with powdered sugar; on the right, cinnamon sugar with caramel drizzle and blueberry with powdered sugar. × 2 of 16 Expand Julianne Rainone Owner Emma Phares explains the Duck Donuts concept to local media. × 3 of 16 Expand Julianne Rainone × 4 of 16 Expand Julianne Rainone Cinnamon sugar with raspberry drizzle; blueberry with powdered sugar. × 5 of 16 Expand Julianne Rainone Vanilla donuts, fresh out of the fryer, cool before getting the toppings placed. × 6 of 16 Expand Julianne Rainone × 7 of 16 Expand Julianne Rainone × 8 of 16 Expand Julianne Rainone × 9 of 16 Expand Julianne Rainone × 10 of 16 Expand Julianne Rainone × 11 of 16 Expand Julianne Rainone × 12 of 16 Expand Julianne Rainone × 13 of 16 Expand Julianne Rainone See a duck you like? Buy it and take it home! × 14 of 16 Expand Julianne Rainone × 15 of 16 Expand Julianne Rainone × 16 of 16 Expand Julianne Rainone Prev Next

Emma Phares craved deliciously good donuts–the kind that are freshly made to order and still warm and a little crispy from the fryer–but was tired of traveling to the Outer Banks to get them. Bringing them to Roanoke seemed like the next best thing.

Owners Phares, a nurse, and her husband, a teacher and football coach, decided to open their Duck Donuts franchise right here in Roanoke. They've employed 60 people and wanted an opportunity to open a local spot in the town they love.

What makes Duck Donuts unique is that every donut is made to order right there in front of you. They're all vanilla cake donuts (no jelly-filled options here), but with different toppings, no two donuts taste the same. It also means they'll never run out of any particular flavor.

"There are no racks, no cases," Phares says. "We only use the racks when we're catering and need to put out dozens at once for an order. Everything is fresh, no matter the time of day."

Phares chose the 419 location due to high traffic and visibility. They began renovations several months ago; what used to be an office was torn apart and built over, including new HVAC, plumbing and electricity. They ripped up the floors and built grease traps beneath the new flooring, ensuring every last inch is up to code.

Customers start their order with a fresh vanilla cake donut, to be ordered in singles, a half dozen (6), a dozen (12) or a bucket (18). Coat it with your preferred flavor (maple, lemon, blueberry, strawberry and cinnamon sugar, to name a few); drizzle it with hot fudge, blackberry, or marshmallow flavor (other options available), then top it with sprinkles, peanuts, crumbles or graham cracker crumbs (plus more).

Their bestseller is easily the maple bacon, though there are numerous options of signature flavors, including Beach Ball (vanilla icing, chocolate drizzle, rainbow sprinkles); Peanut Butter Paradise (peanut butter icing and chocolate drizzle); Blueberry Pancake (blueberry icing, maple drizzle and powdered sugar); The Boardwalk (glazed with Oreo crumbs, powdered guar and vanilla drizzle); Sand Dollar (vanilla icing, powdered sugar and shredded coconut), and several more. In addition, customers can create their own flavors with any combination of their toppings. They'll also offer seasonal flavors.

The menu isn't just donuts, either. Customers can also order coffee (iced and decaf also available) and hot chocolates and teas, as well as donut sundaes with ice cream or even breakfast sandwiches. You read that right–a vanilla cake donut sliced in half, with eggs and bacon or sausage nestled inside. Those craving savory and sweet will surely find a new favorite breakfast spot to hit on the way to work.

Last but not least, all those cute little ducks in a row behind the glass can be purchased. From the superhero ducks to police officer and teacher ducks, if there's a little guy you simply can't live without, all you have to do is ask.

Catering is also available, including for events such as weddings, birthdays and office parties. (Earlier this week, Phares and her team came in at 3 a.m. to complete an order of 4,000 donuts; by 8 a.m., they were ready to go and delivered to several schools in the area.) They hope to expand the franchise, possibly into Lynchburg. For now, though, they'll tackle the enormous crowds expected to celebrate their arrival into town.

We got a special preview of Duck Donuts on March 1st. In the hour we were there, at least a dozen people–probably more–came in with hopes of procuring their own warm, freshly made donuts. One driver even paused as we exited the shop, hopefully asking if they were open. Every last one seemed fully prepared to return on Friday, March 2nd, official opening day.

Duck Donuts (Roanoke)

3564 Electric Rd, Unit 18 (Promenade Park on 419)

Roanoke, Virginia 24018

(540) 206-2490

Visit their Facebook page