Earth Fare Grand Opening on November 8

ROANOKE RESIDENTS ARE INVITED TO LIVE LONGER WITH EARTH FARE® ON NOVEMBER 8

ASHEVILLE, NC – Next month, Roanoke residents can enjoy the convenience of healthier, happier shopping with Earth Fare, right in their own back yard. Earth Fare, the authentic specialty organic and natural foods grocery store, invites the Roanoke community to join them for a Grand Opening celebration on Wednesday, November 8 as they open their newest location, located at 2203 Franklin Road SW. This will be the 44th Earth Fare location nationwide and the first in Virginia. Earth Fare has committed to continued growth throughout the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast with stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The Grand Opening celebration kicks off just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8 with a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by an entire day filled with fun for the whole family, including a mystery gift card giveaway valued at up to $500 to the first 100 shoppers in line, free samples, product demonstrations, live music and more. The festivities will continue through opening week with promotions, raffles, product samples and family friendly entertainment. Sign-up to learn more about opening week events, specials, giveaways and more. You can also follow along on Facebook.

“Roanoke-area shoppers will be the first in the state to experience our commitment to healthy lifestyles, and we’re thrilled to offer Roanoke residents a place to shop for their families confidently, knowing their carts are full of only the healthiest, tastiest foods,” said Earth Fare president and CEO Frank Scorpiniti. “We are thankful to our Community Advisory Board, made up of a number of passionate community members, who have come together to help Earth Fare build the best, healthy offerings specific to Roanoke.”

Earth Fare made headlines earlier this year when they challenged Americans to take back control of their health through their food choices and Live Longer With Earth Fare ®. Since 1975, Earth Fare has distinguished itself as a leader in the healthy foods industry by developing a unique Food Philosophy that informs every product offered in the store. This Food Philosophy ensures that all products sold are free of high fructose corn syrup, artificial fats and trans-fats, artificial colors, artificial preservatives, artificial sweeteners, bleached or bromated flour, and are never administered antibiotics or growth hormones. In addition, Earth Fare recently announced that its more than 750 private brand food products are now sourced using only non-GMO ingredients, and new products are added to the shelves each day.

Beyond groceries, the 24,000 square-foot store will also feature Earth Fare’s Heirloom Organic Café and Juice Bar, featuring 100% Certified Organic coffee and juices. Shoppers will also find organic choices at the salad bar, hot foods bar, pizza station, sandwich counter, and in conveniently packaged meals-on-the-go. The Café offers delicious options so shoppers can enjoy a homemade meal without the work, whether they are dining in the 80-seat Café or taking it home.

Learn more about Earth Fare’s fresh approach to improving lives through a healthier lifestyle at www.earthfare.com.

ABOUT EARTH FARE

Founded in 1975 in Asheville, North Carolina, Earth Fare is one of the largest natural and organic food retailers in the country, with 42 locations across 9 states in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Midwest. Their full-service philosophy incorporates the highest food Quality Standards in the industry with compelling value, friendly and knowledgeable service, and superior shopping experience. It’s a philosophy that makes it easy to live a healthier lifestyle, every day.

Live Longer With Earth Fare®