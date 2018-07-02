Sip and Sparkle on the 4th of July

× 1 of 6 Expand Becky Ellis × 2 of 6 Expand Becky Ellis × 3 of 6 Expand Becky Ellis × 4 of 6 Expand Becky Ellis × 5 of 6 Expand Becky Ellis × 6 of 6 Expand Becky Ellis Prev Next

It’s going to be a scorcher, but you can still be chill at your Independence Day soiree. Begin by offering your guests a refreshing peachy aperitif. The Bellini cocktail was invented in the 1940’s by Giuseppe Cipriani, founder of Harry’s Bar in Venice, Italy. He named it Bellini in honor of the 15th century Venetian artist Giovanni Bellini. Made with sun ripened peaches the Bellini is the ultimate summer cocktail and it is so simple to create. Prepare the peach puree early in the day and keep in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Bellini

Makes 5 cocktails

Prior to making the cocktails place peach slices (for garnish) and champagne flutes in the freezer.

Place 5 (12 ounce) champagne flutes in the freezer to chill for service

4 large white peaches (if white peaches are not available substitute yellow peaches)

1 ½ tablespoon sugar

Chilled Prosecco

.5 ounce peach or raspberry liqueur (optional)

Peel the peaches, cut in half and remove pits. Chop the peaches into chunks. Place the peach chunks in a bowl and sprinkle with the sugar. Stir the peaches to coat with the sugar. Put the sugar coated peaches in a blender container. Blend the peaches until they are pureed.

Place ¼ cup peach puree into each champagne flute. Add peach or raspberry liqueur. Top with chilled prosecco and stir lightly. Pop frozen peach slices into the cocktail to help keep the cocktail icy cold.

Bellini’s are meant to be made with the traditional Italian sparkling wine Prosecco. My recommendations for Prosecco: Contessa Carola Dedicato Prosecco available for purchase at Rockfish Restaurant and Tocco Prosecco available at Kroger.

Prosecco has become so popular that it now has a national day: National Prosecco Day is August 13.

As the fireworks light up the sky serve your guests a refreshing Affogato, a shot of espresso poured over scoops of creamy cold gelato. Kelly’s Café on Electric Road is a great place to purchase gelato. Tons of fabulous flavors. I chose the Mascarpone flavor for my dessert because the manager said it tastes just like the filling in cannoli. Affogato means “drowned” in Italian so this dessert is gelato drowned in espresso. Baylee’s Best Chocolates is right around the corner from Kelly’s Café, so I like to stop by the chocolate shop to get pretzel chocolate bark to crumble over my Affogato.

Affogato

For each serving:

2 scoops of your favorite flavor gelato

3 tablespoons freshly made espresso

.5 ounce Frangelico (hazelnut liqueur)

Crumbled Baylee’s Best pretzel chocolate bark

Place a champagne coupe in the freezer to chill for service. When ready to serve remove the coupe from the freezer and pour espresso and Frangelico over the gelato. You can make the affogato without liqueur if you prefer. Sprinkle gelato with crumbled pretzel chocolate bark. DELIZIOSO!

“Cin Cin”

Wishing you and your family a safe and happy 4th of July!

Happy Peach Season! You will find an abundance of fresh peaches at the local farmers markets and Jamison’s Orchard Farm Market, 5635 Grandin Road Extension.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.