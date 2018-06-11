Local Students Compete In The National Culinary Knowledge Bowl

Five VWCC culinary students are set to compete in an upcoming Culinary Knowledge Bowl.

× 1 of 3 Expand sKKcTreWAQMgva7p+fWbbT40z4L3gow11TLvVhl4qp/xjFvFdx3/TP6rsjGFQ6XYdp1AGLpz/dtK62ntxjRHBA== VWCC culinary students × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Take five incredibly bright culinary students, toss in some tough competition and tenderize with hours of study and you’ve got a recipe for success. Earlier this year the Southwestern Virginia American Culinary Federation Chapter’s team of young culinarians won the Baron H. Garland Culinary Knowledge Bowl regional award and earned the right to compete at the national conference in July to be held in New Orleans. This bowl is a “Jeopardy-style” competition with questions covering topics such as nutrition, baking, culinary math, safety and sanitation, and the arts of classical and modern cooking.

These students are enrolled in the Al Pollard Culinary Arts Program at Virginia Western Community College. They consider the culinary math questions to be among the toughest questions in the competition. They are allowed to have a calculator, pencil and scrap paper during the competition. The commentator asks the question and then it is flashed on an overhead screen. The students have 10 seconds to ring in and 15 seconds to answer the math question.That’s a total of 25 seconds!

If you would like to help these dedicated and hard-working culinary students go to the national competition in July, please send your donations to:

Southwestern Virginia ACF

PO Box 11671

Roanoke, VA 24022

A $20 donation will give you a chance to win a special Food Network apron. This apron was worn by Chef John Schopp while he competed on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. Chef Schopp will personally sign this apron for the winner, who will also receive a tray of freshly baked pastries compliments of the culinary students.