West End Center Combines Champagne, Fashion and Helping Kids

The 12th annual Spring Bling kicks off May 6th at Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center’s Crystal Ballroom. Hosted by WDBJ’s Robin Reed, the yearly event includes a champagne brunch and a silent auction. But the highlight of the event is the fashion show featuring several children enrolled in the West End Center sashaying down the runway in the season’s hottest fashions. While sipping champagne, you’ll be exposed top fashion picks generously donated from area retailers Belk, Davidsons, Fleet Feet Sports, M Robinson, Patina, She’s International and TJ Maxx.

The West End Center has been supporting families for nearly 40 years in the Roanoke Valley. Proceeds from Spring Bling fund the West End Center’s Summer Program. This program exposes Roanoke-area youth to new experiences through activities such as field trips, hiking, gardening, cooking, swimming, trips, baseball/softball camp, tennis lesson, hands-on stem learning and much more. Learn more about the West End Center for Youth and its services, volunteer opportunities or make a donation at www.westendcenter.org.

In the past, Spring Bling has brought out over 200 participants and helped to fund summer experiences for hundreds of at-risk youth. Grab a friend for a day out and plan to attend this delightful afternoon of good food, fun and fashion. Tickets are $65 for adults and $30 for children and can be purchased online at https://www.westendcenter.org/spring-bling.