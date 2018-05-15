Wines That Will Make You Blush

The month of May is also Rosé season - enjoy a few picks from our expert wine blogger!

Used to be, not that long ago, rosé wine meant “White Zinfandel.” Many of us avoided that wine like the plague and rightfully so because it comes in one flavor note: cloyingly sweet! Now we celebrate all things rosé because this lovely wine can very dry, fruity or sweet. More good news–Rosé Season begins in May and officially ends in September, although many of us continue to enjoy rosé all year long. Another reason to celebrate this pretty pink wine? August is Rosé Month.

Pop open a bottle now to start “blushing” because…

The bottle is as pretty as the blush color wine inside. This is certainly true of the French Gérard Bertrand Côte des Roses Rosé . The base of the bottle is cast into the impression of a delicate rose flower. The grape blend is Grenache, Cinsault and Syrah. Strawberry and peach flavors with a light aroma of rose petals and a fresh finish. $15 range.

Vinho Verde Rosé from Portugal is one of my summer favorites because it has a lightly spritzy effervescence. Broadbent Vinho Verde Rosé has vibrant aromas and flavors of fresh strawberry, pomegranate and orange zest. Beautiful fuchsia color in the glass. $10 range.

Aimery Crement Brut Rosé is a favorite of mine year round. Ribbons of bubbles and sparkling notes of berries just like your favorite champagne, without breaking the bank. $18 range.

Aimery Crement Brut Rosé is a favorite of mine year round. Ribbons of bubbles and sparkling notes of berries just like your favorite champagne, without breaking the bank. $18 range.

RIVAROSE in Salon de Provence is made with Syrah and Grenache grapes in Provence, France. Strawberry and raspberry flavors with lots of bubbles. Love the sweet lacy label on this wine bottle. $15 range.

Rosé does not have to be expensive. All of the rosé wines listed here cost $20 or less. It’s a fun and affordable wine to offer to your guest at summer deck parties, lake outings and picnics.

It’s the perfect “breakfast wine!" You probably would not, but you could serve Ruby Red Grapefruit Rosé for breakfast. When you sip on this wine you will think that you’ve just cut into a fresh ruby-red grapefruit. It’s easy to see why this wine is all the rage in Paris. Lots of tiny bubbles, a lovely light grapefruit flavor with a tee-tiny bit of sweetness. $15 range.

I love to put a pretty bottle of wine on my outdoor table. Alain Jaume 2015 Le Crétacé Tavel is a beautiful ruby-red, velvety smooth wine with bright red berry flavors. Made from 60% Grenache, 30% Syrah and 10% Mourvedre grapes. The perfect wine to share with friends while enjoying the sunset. $20 range.

Another elegant choice for outdoor dining is Côtes de Provence Rosé de Léoube. Provencal rose wine has an unusually soft mouthfeel, with flavors of wild strawberries, hints of pineapple and red berries with a citrusy finish. $20 range.

Rosé wine is not limited to production in just one country. France, Spain, Portugal and the United States produce tasty rosé. Chandon Rosé from California is a sparkling wine with strawberry and ripe cherry flavors. $20 range.

Rosé is an easy choice on a wine list. Perfect for a ladies' night out. Pairs well with seafood, fish, chicken, barbeque and even pizza! If you're not familiar with the rosé on the wine list ask your server for a little taste. Good choice for an aperitif or with a chocolate or berry dessert.

It’s pink! If you’ve grown weary of the same old chardonnay or groan at the idea of yet another pinot gris, a blush wine will perk up your spirits. Juvé y Camps Brut Rosé Cava is a treat for your taste buds. Made from 100 percent pinot noir grapes in the champagne method of second fermentation in the bottle, brilliant ruby-garnet hue and a fountain of tiny bubbles; notes of pure strawberry and raspberry with a hint of pomegranate, flint-like minerality. $17 range.

The list rosé wines available today is practically limitless, so pop a bottle or two of rosé in your fridge, cooler and picnic basket and enjoy blushing this summer!