Brick & Birria

Editor's Note: Thanks to John Park for the video as we share a sneak peek behind our dining coverage and what you'll enjoy on Taco Riendo's menu!

The beloved food truck-turned-taqueria dishes up fresh flavors with excellent quesabirrias, tacos, gorditas and more.

× Expand John Park You can mix and match tacos, like the excellent lengua and al pastor with pineapple.

When you walk into a restaurant and see another local restaurant owner dining there, especially when you’re at a taqueria and the proprietor in question owns a mini taco empire. When I dined at Taco Riendo’s new brick-and-mortar for Sunday lunch, the dining room was filled with families, couples dressed in their casual Sunday best and a steady stream of patrons awaiting takeout orders, everyone eager to get their fill of tacos, burritos, gorditas and more from the Williamson Road taqueria.

Expand John Park Co-owners Jaime and Angeles Sifuentes Reyna.

Taco Riendo’s menu is compact but invites customization, so it’s helpful to start by choosing your format — taco, burrito, quesadilla, ensalada, gordita (fried, hollowed-out and stuffed corn rounds), sope (fried masa base with refried beans), huarache (masa topped with refried beans, in an oblong shape that resembles its namesake shoe), mulita (where fillings are sandwiched between two crispy corn tortillas) or torta (sandwich). From there, choose your protein (or vegetables), like succulent lengua (cow tongue), al pastor (roasted pork; I recommend adding pineapple) or tender carne asada (steak), which is also popular combined with chorizo. Milanesa de pollo or de res, breaded chicken or steak, are popular picks for tortas.

But your menu indecision may also be compounded by a longing for the deservedly popular quesabirrias, tacos filled with slow-braised beef perfumed with guajillo peppers and folded into tortillas with melty mozzarella. The tacos are then griddled in the rendered beef fat, which gives the dish its signature reddish tinge and crisp exterior. They’re served with a luscious beef consommé studded with bits of braised meat, ideal for taco-dipping (and spooning and slurping). Oh, and you’ll want an order of the terrific guacamole, studded with tomatoes and threaded with an undercurrent of lime, paired with freshly fried tortilla chips. (Chips and salsa are not served here.) Then there are also the fan-favorite tacos Dorados to consider, stuffed with shredded seasoned chicken, rolled into tidy cylinders and deep-fried to order — which is also one of co-owner Jaime Sifuentes Reyna’s go-to dishes.

Expand John Park Taco Riendo’s calling card are quesabirria tacos, served with consommé for dipping.

Opening a permanent location is a dream come true for the Sifuentes Reyna family. Jaime started Taco Riendo as a food truck around 2009 when he and his brother, Clemente Sifuentes Reyna, traveled to Roanoke from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, every weekend to sell tacos and produce at Happy’s Flea Market. Jaime said he didn’t know much about food service back then, but his tacos, burritos and quesadillas quickly gained a following, so he recruited his mother and wife, Angeles Sifuentes Reyna, to help build the business.

When the flea market closed in 2016, the family decided to move to Roanoke and set up the food truck on Williamson Road, next to Reyna Produce, a Mexican grocery store operated by Clemente, later adding an awning and a small seating area. In 2020, they upgraded to a larger trailer; when Clemente bought the building next door, a former tire shop, in 2022, Jaime knew it was time to build a restaurant. The team renovated the building, installing new floors, roofing, walls and plumbing, adding booths and tables and hanging pictures from Mexico and the United States to represent the cultures of their split customer base, before holding a grand opening for the restaurant in April 2025.

× Expand John Park Tacos Dorados stuffed with shredded chicken are fried to order.

Want to learn more about the Sifuentes Reyna family's journey from operating a food truck to opening their brick-and-mortar taqueria, as well as the cultural influences behind their menu and restaurant design?

