In an era of “hurry up” and cutting edge, Frankie Rowland’s invites its guests to slow down and experience the beautiful goodness of simplicity at its finest.

× Expand John Park A variety of offerings, from seared scallops and oysters Rockefeller to steak, sea bass and brussel sprouts.

In today’s world of haute cuisine, there is constant pressure amongst chefs and restaurants to be and do the next most original thing. With each new episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” or “Cupcake Wars,” the stakes get higher.

Sometimes, then, it’s easy to miss the true originality of a place where the entire focus is on offering diners an old-fashioned, fine dining experience. Enter one Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse in downtown Roanoke.

Charles Brown, executive chef at Frankie Rowland’s, likens the restaurant to an early 20th Century, big city, swanky, pearls and pinstripes kind of place.

“You could almost see Al Capone sittin’ back there at table 51,” Brown says, pointing to the back corner of the wood-paneled, fine linen, low-lit restaurant.

Brown, a Roanoke native, has been working in Roanoke’s restaurants for 19 years. On the day he turned 16, Brown took his first job as a dishwasher at South County’s Wildwood Smokehouse. He says he was terrible at it for a long time. But he stuck with it and eventually something clicked.

Over the course of his career, Brown has served in many of the Valley’s restaurants on both sides: kitchen and hospitality. His progression to executive chef was not without its backward steps, but over time, Brown says he’s been fortunate to have some excellent mentors and opportunities creating building blocks to Frankie Rowland’s.

“It’s the personality of the restaurant that caught me,” says Brown, speaking of the restaurant world as a living, breathing being. “It’s that controlled chaos and getting to interact with lots of different people on a regular basis.”

When it comes to Frankie Rowland’s, Brown thinks his greatest offerings are his organizational skills and coolness under pressure. He readily admits to having a young chef under him more talented than he. Brown sees this as an asset. He loves the collaborative effort with his chef team as they work to create the Frankie Rowland’s fine dining experience.

Brown describes food at Frankie Rowland’s as “simplicity at its finest.” Their goal is to put the perfectly prepared steak on the table every single time. Servers are diligent to explain what “medium rare” or “medium” actually looks like prepared.

Oftentimes, Brown himself will visit guests and describe the nuance of a particular cut of meat or preparation style. Such details are important to Brown and his team. For it is the steak by which all things rise and fall at Frankie Rowland’s.

