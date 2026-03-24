Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges Announces Record-Breaking 2026 Season

× Expand Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges

Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges has officially unveiled approximately 50% of its 2026 concert and festival season, featuring one of its most dynamic and high-volume lineups to date. With a steady stream of national touring artists, tribute favorites, comedians and fan-driven events, the venue continues to lead the region as the most active outdoor music destination in Southwest Virginia.

The 2026 season is already packed with major performances across genres, including:

Green Envy St. Paddy’s Party — March 14

Gabby Barrett — April 30

Chase Matthew — May 8

Always Jovi (Bon Jovi Tribute) featuring Steve Brown of Trixter — May 9

Hairball (Arena Rock Meets Las Vegas!) — May 23

Comedy’s Best Kept Secret: Rocky Dale Davis — May 29

Jo Dee Messina — May 30

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram — June 4

Lauren Alaina — June 5

Tom Keifer Band with L.A. Guns — June 19

Hollywood Nights (Bob Seger Tribute) — June 27

POP 2000 Tour (Chris Kirkpatrick, O-Town, BBMak, Ryan Cabrera, LFO) — July 2

The Broken Hearts (Tom Petty Tribute) — July 3

Warrant — July 11

Aaron Lewis & The Stateliners — July 12

Rumours LA (Fleetwood Mac Tribute) — July 18

Yachtley Crew (Yacht Rock) — July 24

Chris Stapleton & Lainey Wilson Tributes — July 25

Firehouse & BulletBoys — August 7

Priscilla Block — September 25

Dr Pepper Day Festival — October 24

With additional concerts, comedians and festivals continuing to be announced, Dr Pepper Park’s calendar reflects a level of consistency and scale unmatched by any other outdoor venue in the region.

Beyond entertainment, Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges plays a significant role in driving regional tourism and economic growth. Each concert weekend brings thousands of attendees into the Roanoke Valley, generating increased business for local hotels, restaurants, retail shops and transportation services. The venue’s steady schedule of events creates a reliable stream of visitors throughout the spring, summer and fall seasons—helping position Roanoke as a destination for live music and weekend travel.

The park’s continued expansion has also contributed to job creation, vendor partnerships and ongoing investment in the local economy, reinforcing its importance not just as an entertainment venue but as a key economic engine for the region.

Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges has built its reputation on providing an accessible, high-energy live music environment that draws fans from across Virginia and neighboring states. The park’s success has also been widely recognized, earning multiple “Best Of” accolades and features in respected regional publications including The Roanoke Times, The Roanoker and Virginia Living Magazine.

“Our mission has always been simple—bring great music to the region and create unforgettable experiences for our guests,” said Waynette Anderson, President and Owner of Dr Pepper Park. “At the same time, we’re proud to contribute to the growth and vitality of the Roanoke Valley through every show we host.”

With more announcements still to come, Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges is on track for its biggest and most impactful year yet.

About Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges:

Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges is a premier outdoor concert venue located in Roanoke, Virginia. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse lineup of concerts and festivals, the park has become a leading destination for live entertainment in Southwest Virginia.