CANCELLED "Constellations of Difference: Rethinking Intersectionality" with Robyn Henderson-Espinoza
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Knowing intimately that the borderlands are a place of learning and growth, Dr. Robyn draws on their identity and heritage as a queer Latinx in everything they do. From doubt to divine and everywhere in between, their call as an activist-theologian demands the vision to disrupt hegemony and colonialist structures of multi-layered oppression.
Cosponsors: The Darci Ellis Godhard Fund for Social Justice, gender and women’s studies, global politics and societies, and the chaplain’s office
Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That