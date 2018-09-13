CANCELLED "Constellations of Difference: Rethinking Intersectionality" with Robyn Henderson-Espinoza

Knowing intimately that the borderlands are a place of learning and growth, Dr. Robyn draws on their identity and heritage as a queer Latinx in everything they do. From doubt to divine and everywhere in between, their call as an activist-theologian demands the vision to disrupt hegemony and colonialist structures of multi-layered oppression.

Cosponsors: The Darci Ellis Godhard Fund for Social Justice, gender and women’s studies, global politics and societies, and the chaplain’s office