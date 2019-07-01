"In the Ether:" Thesis Installation by M.F.A. Dance Graduate Student Erica Gionfriddo Continues

In the Ether : Thesis Performance and Installation by M.F.A. Dance Graduate Student Erica Gionfriddo

Through July 7, 2019

Tuesday through Sunday, 12 – 5 pm

Thursday, 12 – 8 pm

In the Ether is a staged rehearsal of possible cyborg realities. Using the performance of identity as a lens to interrogate the ways emergent technologies decenter the body, this interactive exhibit offers participants the opportunity to question the distinction between their actual and virtual selves. Familiar technological devices and behaviors like smartphones, ear buds, selfies, and Facebook are “hacked,” or repurposed to serve not as prosthesis to, but in the pleasurable confusion of boundaries between reality and virtuality. Dance artist and M.F.A. dance student Erica Gionfriddo’s navigation of this cyber-playground is rooted in the hacking of her own identity via the relentless labor of confronting personal boundaries and finding the pleasure in the confusion of her internal borders.