"Puzzling Essence:" Thesis Installation by M.F.A. Dance Graduate Student Eryn Schon-Brunner

Friday, June 14 - June 23, 2019 - Installation

Tuesday through Sunday, 12 – 5 pm

Thursday, 12 – 8 pm

Puzzling Essence examines the nature of essence by juxtaposing portraits of a single subject in different media. Choreographer and M.F.A. dance graduate student Eryn Schon-Brunner engages with portrait artist Jeffrey Brunner, approaching the representation of essence with wide-eyed curiosity, using visual elements (portraits, signatures, video projections) and large toys (block puzzles, Jacob’s Ladder, and flip book portraits) in tandem with movement solos. Her work playfully deconstructs and reconstructs these representations as she inquires into the intrinsic make up of a person.