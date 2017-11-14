"The End of White Christian America," by Robert P. Jones

Drawing on decades of social science research, Robert P. Jones, CEO of PRRI and author of<em> The End of White Christian America</em>, argues that today’s most divisive debates (over immigration, the rise of white supremacy groups, and police violence) can only be understood against the backdrop of demographic, religious, and cultural transformations that are challenging longstanding assumptions about what it means to be an American. These challenges are daunting, but Jones argues they also represent an opportunity to take up the work of weaving a new national narrative in which all Americans can see themselves. Sponsored by the Alvord Beardslee Fund and the FYS Program.