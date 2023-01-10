“Creating a Picture Book Workshop” with Instructor Ruth Sanderson
Online Roanoke, Virginia
Everyone can remember that special childhood picture book—a beloved story read over and over, the pictures examined and reexamined for special details. This workshop by award-winning author/illustrator Ruth Sanderson outlines the fundamentals of writing picture books and learning to think visually as a picture book writer. In addition to hearing lectures on creating compelling characters, writing in scenes, using sensory and lyrical language, the three-act-structure, students will create simple plot storyboards to help with the process of brainstorming. Everyone will then write a rough draft of a picture book story. After the critique of the story, students will revise it, break up the text and place in a 32-page word doc “book dummy,” to work on pacing and page-turns, leaving room for potential illustrations. We will share these on the final day of class. Text for the course will be Ann Whitford Paul’s Writing Picture Books . You must be 18 years old or older to register. Workshop will be online Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 – 9 pm beginning January 10 and ending January 26. Registration deadline is Friday, December 16, 2022 Cost: $750 Contact information: Cathy Koon – ckoon@hollins.edu – 540-362-6326 For more information