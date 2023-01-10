Everyone can remember that special childhood picture book—a beloved story read over and over, the pictures examined and reexamined for special details. This workshop by award-winning author/illustrator Ruth Sanderson outlines the fundamentals of writing picture books and learning to think visually as a picture book writer. In addition to hearing lectures on creating compelling characters, writing in scenes, using sensory and lyrical language, the three-act-structure, students will create simple plot storyboards to help with the process of brainstorming. Everyone will then write a rough draft of a picture book story. After the critique of the story, students will revise it, break up the text and place in a 32-page word doc “book dummy,” to work on pacing and page-turns, leaving room for potential illustrations. We will share these on the final day of class. Text for the course will be Ann Whitford Paul’s Writing Picture Books . You must be 18 years old or older to register. Workshop will be online Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 – 9 pm beginning January 10 and ending January 26. Registration deadline is Friday, December 16, 2022 Cost: $750 Contact information: Cathy Koon – ckoon@hollins.edu – 540-362-6326 For more information