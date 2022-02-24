Nazera Sadiq Wright is an associate professor of English at the University of Kentucky. Her book, Black Girlhood in the Nineteenth Century (2016), won the 2018 Children’s Literature Association’s Honor Book Award for Outstanding Book of Literary Criticism. Her research is supported by the Ford Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. During 2017–18, she was in residence at the Library Company of Philadelphia as a National Endowment of the Humanities Fellow and an Andrew W. Mellon Program in African American History Fellow to advance her second book on the influence of libraries on the literary careers of eighteenth- and nineteenth-century African American women writers. Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund. Livestream: https://hollins.zoom.us/j/85338212424?pwd=Lzl2Q01ueFR1Q3VHMk40b1FhSmgwQT09 Passcode: 111008