Julie Pfeiffer is professor of English and chair of the English department at Hollins. She is also co-editor of the journal Children’s Literature . Her areas of expertise include girls’ books, comparative children’s and young adult literature, nineteenth-century British literature, gender studies, and disability studies. She is the author of Transforming Girls: The Work of Nineteenth-Century Adolescence (2021). Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund. Public access via livestream only: https://hollins.zoom.us/j/86216568736?pwd=TTFjcDVOaWxaZi91RWVDNVVnYXJmZz09 Passcode: 403576