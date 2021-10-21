“Transforming Girls: How We Make Girls into Women” by Professor Julie Pfeiffer
Online Roanoke, Virginia
Julie Pfeiffer is professor of English and chair of the English department at Hollins. She is also co-editor of the journal Children’s Literature . Her areas of expertise include girls’ books, comparative children’s and young adult literature, nineteenth-century British literature, gender studies, and disability studies. She is the author of Transforming Girls: The Work of Nineteenth-Century Adolescence (2021). Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund. Public access via livestream only: https://hollins.zoom.us/j/86216568736?pwd=TTFjcDVOaWxaZi91RWVDNVVnYXJmZz09 Passcode: 403576