A panel discussion of people from other countries that have equality in their constitutions will share their stories. There will be a short video and an update on the current status of the Equal Rights Amendment in the U.S., why it's imperative that it's ratified, and what we can do to make it happen. Panelists: Dr. Varsha Desai Retried Pediatrician From Carilion Clinic Children's Hospital Fay Crawshaw League of Women Voters of the Roanoke Valley Courtney Chenette, Esquire Assistant Professor of Political Science at Hollins University Grace Church The event is cohosted by the League of Women Voters and Gender & Women's Studies Program at Hollins.