&quot;Seeds from the East: The Korean Adoptee Portrait Project&quot;&#160;Artist Lecture &amp; Opening Reception

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Artist A.D. Herzel will share her artistic process and the inspiration behind her current exhibition at the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum. This lecture is funded in part by the City of Roanoke through the Roanoke Arts Commission. Exhibit through December 11. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm. Masks are required.

