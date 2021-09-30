Alison Fraser is associate curator of the poetry collection and coordinator of the rare and special books collection at the University of Buffalo Libraries. After graduating Phi Beta Kappa from Hollins University with a B.A. in English in 2008, Fraser went on to complete an M.A. in English at the University of Maine and a Ph.D. in English at the University of Buffalo. Currently, she is a Junior Fellow with the Andrew W. Mellon Society of Fellows in Critical Bibliography at Rare Book School. Fraser is the editor of the book The Collages of Helen Adam (Further Other Book Works/Cuneiform Press, 2017), and her articles have appeared in Information & Culture , Journal of Modern Literature , RBM: A Journal of Rare Books , Manuscripts , and Cultural Heritage , and WSQ: Women's Studies Quarterly . Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund. Public access via livestream only: https://hollins.zoom.us/j/86911266761?pwd=ckJpMmx1UDAvVjBzUzRhUjhMeithdz09 Passcode: 714888