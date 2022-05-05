&quot;The Last Twist,&quot; Farewell Reading by Seniors and Graduating M.F.A. Students

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

An open reading by Hollins seniors and graduating creative writing M.F.A. students. One last chance to hear our favorite student writers read before they depart. Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund. Livestream: https://hollins.zoom.us/j/86204340581?pwd=dHNTYXhZMDQ2L1NtY09hRlVMWUhiQT09 Passcode: 628838

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Education & Learning, This & That
Google Calendar - &quot;The Last Twist,&quot; Farewell Reading by Seniors and Graduating M.F.A. Students - 2022-05-05 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - &quot;The Last Twist,&quot; Farewell Reading by Seniors and Graduating M.F.A. Students - 2022-05-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - &quot;The Last Twist,&quot; Farewell Reading by Seniors and Graduating M.F.A. Students - 2022-05-05 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - &quot;The Last Twist,&quot; Farewell Reading by Seniors and Graduating M.F.A. Students - 2022-05-05 19:30:00 ical