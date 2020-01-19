"What Is Your Life's Blueprint?"
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Rarely seen footage of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., speaking to students at Barratt Junior High School in Philadelphia on October 26, 1967, where he delivered his speech “What Is Your Life’s Blueprint?” Participants will engage in dialogue about their life’s blueprint. MLK 2020 Celebration: A four-day event celebration of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
