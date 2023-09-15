× Expand The Spot on Kirk

¡Tumbao! & Cinémathèque are joining forces to bring an unforgettable show and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at The Spot on Kirk on Friday, September 15th!

¡Tumbao! is a high-energy Latin Fusion band formed by 9 seasoned musicians from various genres and backgrounds that creates a sound reflecting the many flavors of Latin America & the world. ¡Tumbao! offers a taste of Salsa, Funk, Cumbia, Latin-Rock, R&B, Psychedelic, and Brass. Formed in 2019, the Greensboro, NC, based band has taken to new heights and popularity rapidly throughout venues in the United States east coast and beyond. Most recently featured on PBS, the NCMA, with performances in festival circuits such as Grassroots, performing with acts like Kabaka Pyramid, and published multiple times, the electric sound of ¡Tumbao! keeps crossing more and more barriers captivating listeners of every age and every background.

Cinémathèque was formed in Roanoke, Virginia in 2011. Since its founding, the goal of the band has been to provide an outlet for producing and performing a wide array of cinematic music. Niche genres, especially surf rock, exotica, spaghetti westerns, afrobeat, latin rhythms, and Ethiopian jazz, serve as the band’s main influences. The current band consists of musicians from rock, jazz, latin, and classical backgrounds. Cinémathèque has played many festivals and special events, including Kirk Fest 2019, RIOT Rooster 2019 (at The Virginia Transportation Museum), Roanoke Arts Pop! 2022 (presented by the Jefferson Center), Steppin’ Out 2022 in Blacksburg, and Forkapalooza 2023.

F﻿riday, September 15th 2023

D﻿oors 7:30pm | Starts 8:00pm

$﻿12 Advance | $17 Day of Show