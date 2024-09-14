¡TUMBAO! with DJ Spark Arrester

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

An Evening w/ ¡Tumbao!

Coming off from a record-setting international tour for the 10 person Psychedelic Latin Fusion ensemble, - having shared the stage with Grammy Award winning acts like Kabaka Pyramid, Proyecto Uno, and legend Mavis Staples, with performances at stages such as the Grassroots Festival Circuit, The Smithsonian, a featured artist at Jazz in the Garden in Washington, DC - the band has reached a new height of popularity, expanding its fanbase beyond its original Latin American and East Coast roots.

¡Tumbao! returns to the USA for the 2024 tour season with their It's a Hot One Summer Tour kicking off in the southeastern United States. Bringing the sounds of Latin America and the world with what many have described as Psychedelic Latin Fusion, and Psychedelic Salsa ¡Tumbao! kicks off their tour in Wilmington, North Carolina at Bourgie Nights on Friday June 28th, 2024.

DJ Spark Arrester will spin records at doors and after the show!

Saturday, September 14th, 2024

Doors 7:30pm | Starts 8:00pm

$15 Advance | $18 Day of Show