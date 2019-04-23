‘As You Like It’ by William Shakespeare
Virginia Tech The Studio Theatre :Squires Student Center 290 College Ave, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
“All the world’s a stage” in one of Shakespeare’s most beloved romantic comedies.
Forced into exile, Rosalind and her cousin Celia flee to the Forest of Arden where they encounter a world much different than that of the authoritarian court.
Disguised as the pageboy Ganymede, Rosalind discovers a newfound freedom surrounded by the beauty of nature, music, and love. “As You Like It” explores politics, family ties, and identity in this witty and wise tale of redemption and renewal.
Admission
$12 general; $10 senior/student
Info
Virginia Tech The Studio Theatre :Squires Student Center 290 College Ave, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061