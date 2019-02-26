‘The Foreigner’ A comedy by Larry Shue

A fishing lodge in rural Georgia is the setting for Larry Shue’s comedy “The Foreigner,” where two Englishmen, Froggy, and Charlie arrive as guests.

Pathologically shy and overcome with fear at the thought of making conversation with strangers, Charlie passes himself off as a foreigner from an exotic country who speaks no English.

He soon overhears more than he should, as the lodge’s guests begin revealing their secrets, some benign, some less so, leading to a wildly funny ending in which things go uproariously awry for the “bad guys” and the “good guys” emerge triumphant.

Admission

$12 general; $10 senior/student